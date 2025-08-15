Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Monster Jam® is Coming to Tampa this Weekend!

All the action comes back to Amalie Arena
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Feld Entertainment

Get Ready for Epic Family Fun: Monster Jam® is Coming to Tampa this Weekend! Experience Monster Jam® live and become a fan for life with an ultimate day of family fun at the Benchmark International Arena on Friday, August 15- Sunday, August 17, 2025. Monster Jam will be revealing the brand-new Bailey Circuit™ Monster Jam® truck – the big wheeled best friend with a nose for adventure! Driven by Brianna Mahaon! Bailey Circuit was unveiled in July at The Toy Insider’s Sweet Suite Event in New York City. The latest addition to Monster Jam’s fleet comes thanks to a first-of-its-kind collaboration between The Greatest Show On Earth® and Monster Jam. Fans across the world have fallen in love with Bailey’s favorite robotic pup, Bailey Circuit, created with a titanium metal body and a heart of gold!

