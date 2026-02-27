Monster Jam Roars Back to Raymond James Stadium February 28 & March 1

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Feld Entertainment

Hold on to your seats, Tampa! Monster Jam is roaring back into Raymond James Stadium February 28 and March 1 with massive trucks, bigger jumps, and nonstop adrenaline.

Joining us is Cynthia Gauthier, driver of the Lucas Stabilizer, to share what makes this stadium show a must-see for the whole family, from high-speed racing to the ultimate Pit Party fan experience

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit MonsterJam.com.