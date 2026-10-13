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Monstrous Culinary Creations with Zoo Tampa

Family friendly frights.
ZooTampa | Morning Blend
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Add Zoo Tampa to your list of “must visits” during this spooky season. Creatures of the Night is always a hit for the whole family, but if you’re looking for something with a a little more fear factor you can check out Scared of the Dark. It’s a brand-new adventure that delves into possible nightmarish scenarios like vampires and mummies and spiders. Oh my!

In addition to the seasonal scares, Creatures of the Night leaves no detail unattended to. Executive Chef Adrian Young and his crew are serving up spooky meals fit for a Halloween King and Queen. He was kind enough to open the doors to our team from the Blend, and we got to see where the Creatures of the Night kitchen magic happens. Check out the monstrosity of a burger that we build alongside Chef.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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