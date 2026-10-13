Monstrous Culinary Creations with Zoo Tampa

Add Zoo Tampa to your list of “must visits” during this spooky season. Creatures of the Night is always a hit for the whole family, but if you’re looking for something with a a little more fear factor you can check out Scared of the Dark. It’s a brand-new adventure that delves into possible nightmarish scenarios like vampires and mummies and spiders. Oh my!

In addition to the seasonal scares, Creatures of the Night leaves no detail unattended to. Executive Chef Adrian Young and his crew are serving up spooky meals fit for a Halloween King and Queen. He was kind enough to open the doors to our team from the Blend, and we got to see where the Creatures of the Night kitchen magic happens. Check out the monstrosity of a burger that we build alongside Chef.