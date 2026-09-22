More Than Just Knee Replacement

If knee pain has you thinking knee replacement may be your only option, there may be another approach to consider. The minimally invasive KneeBar Procedure is designed to preserve and support your natural knee and may help some patients delay replacement while returning to activity sooner. Here to explain who may be a candidate and what patients should know is orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine expert Dr. Brian Cole.

To find out more information, visit kneebardoc.com.

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