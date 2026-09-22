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More Than Just Knee Replacement

We chat about a new procedure to help with knee pain relief.
KneeBar | Morning Blend
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If knee pain has you thinking knee replacement may be your only option, there may be another approach to consider. The minimally invasive KneeBar Procedure is designed to preserve and support your natural knee and may help some patients delay replacement while returning to activity sooner. Here to explain who may be a candidate and what patients should know is orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine expert Dr. Brian Cole.

To find out more information, visit kneebardoc.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: OSSIO

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