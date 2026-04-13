MOSAIC at Palm Beach County

MOSAIC stands for (Month of Shows, Arts, Ideas, and Culture) Now in its 9th year, MOSAIC is a monthlong celebration of the vibrant arts and culture scene in The Palm Beaches spearheaded by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County offering premium experiences, family-friendly fun, and serious savings. During MOSAIC, dozens of Palm Beach County arts and cultural organizations unite to offer perks, including BOGOs and discounts of up to 50 percent off admission, retail, and special experiences. Hotels also join the “MOSAIC movement” by offering special pricing and experiences throughout the month.

MOSAIC has become a cherished tradition. It shines a well-deserved spotlight on our incomparable cultural organizations, making them even more accessible and giving both locals and visitors a chance to celebrate the artistic heritage that makes our county so special. Programs like MOSAIC are vital in elevating our cultural landscape and reinforcing The Palm Beaches as Florida’s Cultural Capital®. For more information, visit www. mosaicpbc.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County

