MOSI Monday

What is Combustion? A combustion reaction is a chemical reaction where fuel reacts with oxygen to release heat and light — that’s fire! We see signs of chemical change: temperature increase, light production, color changes, gas or smoke. Fire needs three things to burn — fuel, heat, and oxygen — known as the Fire Triangle.

Fireball Setup: The Mythical Twist Today’s demo is our “Drago Fire” to go with our Mythical Creatures exhibit. Our fuel is lycopodium powder, the heat source is a candle, and the oxygen comes from the air. Sprinkle lycopodium on a plate and try to light it — nothing happens! Why? The powder is packed too tightly for oxygen to get in — no oxygen, no fire.

Ignite the Fireball & Observe Now, watch what happens when we spread the powder in the air! Using a pipette, puff the powder over the flame — WHOOSH! A fireball appears! What signs of a chemical reaction did we see? Bright light and heat — classic combustion!

