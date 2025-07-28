Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

MOSI Monday

Mythical Creatures
MOSI MONDAY | Morning Blend
Posted

What is Combustion? A combustion reaction is a chemical reaction where fuel reacts with oxygen to release heat and light — that’s fire! We see signs of chemical change: temperature increase, light production, color changes, gas or smoke. Fire needs three things to burn — fuel, heat, and oxygen — known as the Fire Triangle.

Fireball Setup: The Mythical Twist Today’s demo is our “Drago Fire” to go with our Mythical Creatures exhibit. Our fuel is lycopodium powder, the heat source is a candle, and the oxygen comes from the air. Sprinkle lycopodium on a plate and try to light it — nothing happens! Why? The powder is packed too tightly for oxygen to get in — no oxygen, no fire.

Ignite the Fireball & Observe Now, watch what happens when we spread the powder in the air! Using a pipette, puff the powder over the flame — WHOOSH! A fireball appears! What signs of a chemical reaction did we see? Bright light and heat — classic combustion!

For more information about MOSI visit mosi.org

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com