MOSI Monday | Astronomy at Home

You can do astronomy at home! There are websites that let you take and/or analyze real astronomical data yourself, just like professional astronomers, like Harvard's Micro Observatory or Galaxy Zoo.

One of the cool summer camps is an Eyes on the Universe STEAM In-Depth camp that is a great opportunity for highs school students to get hands on with real astronomical data, and learn how astronomers can learn about the universe from right here on Earth. We'll use data taken ourselves and data from cutting-edge NASA telescopes, and analyze it to learn about distant exoplanet systems.

MOSI summer camps are still open for registration. Pre-K through high school age camps. 4 weeks left, so don't miss out!

mosi.org