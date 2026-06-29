MOSI Monday | Balloons Are Stronger Than They Look

Most people think a balloon will pop the instant it's touched by something sharp. But balloons are made of stretchy rubber that can actually withstand a surprising amount of force when that force is applied in the right place.

Before inserting the skewer, we coat it with a little oil or lubricant. This reduces friction between the skewer and the rubber. With less friction, the rubber can slide smoothly around the skewer instead of tearing, making it much less likely to pop.

The skewer is inserted through the thickest parts of the balloon—near the knot and at the top—where the rubber is already stretched less. Because the force is spread over a larger area and the rubber seals tightly around the skewer, air doesn't escape quickly and the balloon stays inflated. This experiment is a great reminder that science often challenges our expectations. By understanding friction, force, and material properties, we can make a sharp object pass right through a balloon without popping it. Try out even more experiments at our MOSI Summer Camps and at our 4th of July celebration!

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