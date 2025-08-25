MOSI Monday: Can You Walk Through a Sheet of Paper?

We've got a fun science challenge for you on this MOSI Monday — can you walk through a regular sheet of paper? At first, it sounds impossible—but with a pair of scissors and some clever cutting, it can be done.

Here’s the trick: Fold the paper in half, then make a series of alternating cuts almost to the folded edge without slicing all the way through. When you carefully open it up, those connected strips transform into a giant paper loop—wide enough for a person to step right through.

So how does it work? The area of the paper stays the same, but by changing its shape, you dramatically increase the perimeter—or the distance around the edges. It’s a perfect example of how a small scientific tweak can completely change what’s possible.

