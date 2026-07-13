MOSI Monday | Fireworks in a Jar

Let's keep the 4th of July celebration going with an easy at home fireworks in a jar experiment! All you need is vegetable oil, water, a jar and food coloring! The first thing you'll notice is that oil floats on top of the water. That's because oil is less dense than water and these two liquids don't mix together!

Food coloring is water-based, so it won't stay in the oil. As the colorful drops become heavy enough, they sink through the oil and dissolve into the water, creating beautiful bursts that look like fireworks

This simple experiment demonstrates science concepts like density and how different liquids interact With the a few kitchen ingredients, families can explore chemistry together while creating a colorful display that's perfect for summer. We still have 4 more weeks of camp at MOSI with lots of hands-on experiments just like this.

For more information, visit mosi.org