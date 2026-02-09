MOSI Monday | From the Heart: Chemistry that Reveals Your True Colors

From the Heart: Chemistry that Reveals Your True Colors. Just like a Valentine surprise, learn how to write a message starts out invisible because it is written with a special ink that dries clear.

The Big Reveal: When iron chloride is added, chemistry takes over and the hidden message suddenly appears right before your eyes because the iron chloride reacts with the invisible ink to create a brand-new substance.

The reaction creates bold red or blue colors, showing how chemistry can reveal what was hidden and show how simple chemical reactions can create dramatic results.

