MOSI Monday | From the Heart: Chemistry that Reveals Your True Colors

MOSI brings another great experiment to the Blend.
MOSI | Morning Blend
Posted

From the Heart: Chemistry that Reveals Your True Colors. Just like a Valentine surprise, learn how to write a message starts out invisible because it is written with a special ink that dries clear.

The Big Reveal: When iron chloride is added, chemistry takes over and the hidden message suddenly appears right before your eyes because the iron chloride reacts with the invisible ink to create a brand-new substance.

The reaction creates bold red or blue colors, showing how chemistry can reveal what was hidden and show how simple chemical reactions can create dramatic results.

For more information on MOSI, visit mosi.org

