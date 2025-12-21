Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MOSI Monday | Instant Snow Science

We make snow in the kitchen with MOSI.
Instant Snow Science.. Winter in Florida doesn't usually mean snow-but today we are making it instantly! This powder is a super-absorbent polymer that can soak up hundreds of times its weight in water.

Pour some water into the powder. Where did the water go? The instant snow actually feels cool as well! Instant snow uses the same ingredient as baby diapers! Pour water in a baby diaper and cut it open. Pull out the inside and compare it to the instant snow.

This fake snow and a baby diaper are made with the same science — a super-absorbent polymer called sodium polyacrylate, which pulls water inside, swells up, and locks water in place. This is the kind of hands-on science kids experience in our winter break camps--learning how everyday items use real science!

For more information visit mosi.org

