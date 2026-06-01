MOSI Monday | Learning How to Make a Hovercraft!

Today we are creating our own working hovercraft using a CD, balloon, and bottle cap to see how it glides on different surfaces. To build the CD hovercraft, glue a pop-top bottle cap over the center hole of an old CD and make sure the seal is airtight. Inflate a balloon, stretch it over the cap, then place the hovercraft on a smooth surface and open the cap to release the air, allowing the CD to glide across the table or floor.

The CD hovercraft is a hands-on way to demonstrate important physics concepts like air pressure, force, and friction. Normally, friction between two surfaces slows objects down, but the escaping air acts like a cushion that reduces contact with the surface below. It’s the same basic principle used in air hockey tables, where air flowing upward allows the puck to move quickly and easily. It is like an air hockey table.

Activities like the CD hovercraft build are just one example of the exciting hands-on learning happening at MOSI summer camps. Campers get to design, test, and experiment while exploring real science concepts in a fun and engaging way. From engineering challenges to chemistry, space, robotics, and more, MOSI camps give kids the opportunity to learn by doing all summer long.

For more information, visit mosi.org

