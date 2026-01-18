MOSI Monday | Rocket pinwheels powered by thrust

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WE are making a rocket pinwheel powered by thrust! This balloon and straw pinwheel works on the same basic science that launches real rockets into space. When air rushes out of the balloon, it creates thrust, pushing the pinwheel in the opposite direction.

Real World Connection - this is rocket science! This activity lets kids see and feel the same physics at work...just in a fun, spinning form. NASA rockets expel hot gases downward, reducing upward thrust that lifts them into space.

