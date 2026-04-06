MOSI Monday | Science After Dark

Kick off your MOSI adventure with Science After Dark, the ultimate adults-only event! Enjoy an exciting night out while exploring the wonders of science in a fun and engaging environment.

Try a variety of food & drink samples. Don’t miss the chance to treat yourself to liquid nitrogen ice cream – an exciting and interactive way to satisfy your sweet tooth while learning a little science behind the process.

But that’s not all! Science After Dark offers a range of hands-on science experiments that let you dive into the exciting world of discovery. Whether you’re experimenting with new technologies, creating your own chemical reactions, or exploring scientific principles, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Then, head over to the Saunders Planetarium to experience a journey through the cosmos!

Tickets on SALE NOW!



Details:



18+ Event

21+ ID required to consume alcohol

Save $5 by purchasing your tickets online in advance

Samples are available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last

*Tickets can sell-out, purchasing in advance recommended