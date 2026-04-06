Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

MOSI Monday | Science After Dark

We have eggcellent experiments with MOSI.
MOSI | Morning Blend
Posted
and last updated

Kick off your MOSI adventure with Science After Dark, the ultimate adults-only event! Enjoy an exciting night out while exploring the wonders of science in a fun and engaging environment.

Try a variety of food & drink samples. Don’t miss the chance to treat yourself to liquid nitrogen ice cream – an exciting and interactive way to satisfy your sweet tooth while learning a little science behind the process.

But that’s not all! Science After Dark offers a range of hands-on science experiments that let you dive into the exciting world of discovery. Whether you’re experimenting with new technologies, creating your own chemical reactions, or exploring scientific principles, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Then, head over to the Saunders Planetarium to experience a journey through the cosmos!

Tickets on SALE NOW!

    Details:

    • 18+ Event
    • 21+ ID required to consume alcohol
    • Save $5 by purchasing your tickets online in advance
    • Samples are available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last

    *Tickets can sell-out, purchasing in advance recommended

    Report a typo

    Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

    Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

    Grow Your Business With Us!
    For Sponsor Information:
    TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com