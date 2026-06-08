MOSI Monday | STEM Splash Art! The Science of Floating Ink

STEM Splash Art! The Science of Floating Ink...this activity demonstrates density and buoyancy in a surprising way. The dry-erase ink forms a think plastic-like film that is less dense than water, allowing it to float on the surface instead of sinking.

Why doesn't the drawing wash away? Dry-erase markers contain pigments and polymers that don't readily dissolve in water. When the drawing is placed on the water's surface, the ink separates from the smooth plate or glass and stays together as a floating image, showing how different materials interact with water.

Once the floating design is transferred to temporary tattoo paper, participants turn a science experiment into personalized wearable art. It's a great example of STEAM learning—combining Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math to inspire creativity and curiosity at the same time.

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