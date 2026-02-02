MOSI Monday | The Electricity of Attraction

Attraction isn’t just chemistry—it's electricity too. Just like the circuits in our Snap Kit, human attraction relies on signals firing and connecting. We’ll show how a simple closed circuit can light a bulb or activate a buzzer—mirroring how our brains “light up” when we’re drawn to someone.

Snap circuit kits are a fun way to explore how electricity flows and powers our world. By snapping the pieces together, you can see how completing a circuit makes lights glow or the fan spin. It shows the difference between open and closed circuits in a hands-on way

During Science After Dark, guests can build “perfect match” circuits where two pieces have to connect just right to complete the flow of energy. It’s a playful way to explore compatibility, connection, and the idea that the right link can spark something exciting and enjoy food and drink samples.

Register at mosi.org for this Friday, February 6th event!

