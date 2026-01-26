MOSI Monday | The genius of the self-supporting Da Vinci Bridge

The genius of the self-supporting Da Vinci Bridge Leonardo da Vinci designed a bridge that uses no glue, ropes, or nails—just gravity and friction between interlocking beams. Its symmetrical shape distributes weight so efficiently that the whole structure holds itself up.

You can build one at home! Families can recreate this historic invention using simple craft sticks, while at the science center we’ll be showing off a larger version built with 3D-printed pieces.

Da Vinci’s original concept allowed troops to build the bridge rapidly in the field to cross obstacles—and while it’s easy to build, it’s even easier to take apart. Remove one beam and the entire structure collapses, revealing just how perfectly balanced it is. And don’t forget—our Da Vinci Machines in Motion exhibit is now open, and summer camp registration is officially live!

