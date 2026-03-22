MOSI Monday | The Power of Water

Did you know rivers are like nature's construction crews? Today we're going to make our own river and watch how water shapes the land-just like what happens during MOSI's Water Days. Water always flows downhill, and as it moves it shapes the land. When we pour water on this sand hill, it creates little rivers that carve channels. This is called erosion, when moving water carries soil and sand away.

Rivers don’t just carry water—they carry everything that gets washed into them. If trash, oil, or chemicals get on the ground, rain can wash them into streams and rivers. That’s how water pollution can travel long distances through a watershed.

What happens upstream doesn’t stay there. As water flows, it carries sediment and pollution downstream where it can affect plants, animals, and people. That’s why protecting our rivers and reducing pollution is so important. At MOSI's Water Days, families can explore even more hands-on ways water changes the world and how we can conserve it!

MOSI Water Days returns on Saturday, March 28th. Free with admission.

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