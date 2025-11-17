Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MOSI MONDAY: The Science Behind Earthquakes

Earthquakes happen when energy builds up underground and suddenly releases, causing the ground to shake. Our earthquake table lets you see how those vibrations move through the surface—just like in real life. It’s a fun way to explore energy transfer and how scientists study seismic waves to make buildings safer

Engineers design buildings to withstand earthquakes by testing different shapes, bases, and materials. Using marshmallows and toothpicks—or even LEGO bricks—lets kids experiment with balance, strength, and flexibility. They’ll see how wider bases or cross-bracing can help a structure stay standing when the “ground” shakes.

This is just a small sample of the hands-on fun happening at MOSI’s School Break Camps during Thanksgiving and Winter Holidays. Kids can explore science and engineering through real experiments, creative challenges, and teamwork—learning while they play!

