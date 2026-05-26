MOSI Monday | The Science That Helps Planes Fly Flight

The Science That Helps Planes Fly Flight depends on an important idea called Bernoulli’s Principle. It says that when air moves faster, the pressure decreases. Airplanes use this science every time they take off. As air flows quickly over parts of the aircraft, pressure changes help create the forces needed for flight. It’s one of the reasons humans have been able to design everything from jets to rockets and drones.

We can actually SEE Bernoulli’s Principle with a fun hands-on experiment called the Bernoulli Bag demo. The challenge is to fill a large bag with air using just one breath. Instead of blowing directly into the bag, we blow from a short distance away. That fast-moving stream of air creates an area of lower pressure, and the surrounding air rushes along with it into the bag. Suddenly, one breath becomes enough to fill the whole thing! It’s a simple but dramatic way to show how moving air changes pressure.

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