MOSI Monday: Using Balloon Car Racers To Teach Newton's Laws of Motion

The St. Pete Grand Prix is this weekend, so on this MOSI Monday, we wanted to have some racing fun with science!

Jose Cotayo, Education Specialist at MOSI, joins us to demonstrate Newton's Laws of Motion using balloon car racers — a hands-on experiment that connects perfectly with all the racing excitement happening this weekend.

If you love seeing how motion works, MOSI's Da Vinci Machines in Motion exhibit is here through the end of April. Visitors can turn cranks, test gears, and explore real working machines inspired by Leonardo da Vinci, seeing how his ideas about force and movement still inspire engineers today.

For more information, visit MOSI.org.