MOSI Monday | Water Can Defy Gravity!

Water Can Defy Gravity! Water can actually move upward without being pushed—this is called capillary action. It happens because water molecules like to stick to each other (cohesion) and also to other surfaces (adhesion), helping it climb through tiny spaces.

Paper towels have lots of tiny holes and channels. These act like little pathways that pull water up using surface tension and those sticking forces—kind of like a sponge working in slow motion!

Capillary action isn’t just a cool trick—it’s how plants pull water from their roots to their leaves, and how materials like soil and paper absorb liquids every day. It’s science you can see in action everywhere!

www.mosi.org [mosi.org]