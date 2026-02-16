MOSI Offers Telescope Events To Explore Tampa's Night Sky With Expert Guidance

It's not just MOSI Monday time - it's telescope time! Dr. MacKenna Wood is back to share exciting stargazing and astronomical exploration opportunities right here in Tampa Bay.

Wood explains that it is possible to see some cool astronomical sights, even from Tampa, with only a relatively small, inexpensive telescope or a pair of binoculars. You'll get even better views if you can head out an hour or so away from the city to escape light pollution.

MOSI recently held a Skywatch event, which is weather-dependent, during which astronomers set up telescopes on the roof of the planetarium to look at the cool things visible in the night sky. Common highlights include whichever planets are up at the time - currently Jupiter and Saturn - the moon when it's visible, and maybe even some nebulae.

For those who own telescopes or are considering purchasing one, MOSI will be doing telescope tutoring events where participants can bring their own telescopes, and MOSI astronomers will show them how to set them up and use them properly.

These hands-on sessions are scheduled for February 26 and March 19 from 7 - 9pm.

For more information, visit MOSI.org.