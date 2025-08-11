Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

MOSI - The Science of Heat Transfer

The Science of Heat Transfer
MOSI Monday | Morning Blend
It's the end of summer and kids are back in school. Today we are racing to melt popsicles the fastest - but it's more than a sweet competition! It's a fun way to explore heat transfer. You can use materials like foil, salt, warm water, or even yor hands to test how different things make heat move and melt the popsicle quicker.

As the popsicles melt, we're seeing a real-world example of a phase change - from solid to liquid. It's a great way to learn about states of matter and what causes materials to change from one form to another.

While it may look just like summer fun, kids are problem-solving, testing hypotheses, and experimenting, which are core STEM skills. They learn by doing, which is what we are all about at MOSI!

