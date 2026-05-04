Mother's Day Gifts that Last a Lifetime!

Celebrate Mom with a gift that sparkles! And now is the perfect time because Gold & Diamond Source is having their Mother’s Day event $500 gift card match 6th through 8th!

Also, starting on May 25th till May 31st, they're celebrating Memorial Day by offering DOUBLE your trade up to $2,500 cash value (Making your $2500 trade now $5000 trade value)

For more information visit goldanddiamond.com

Gold & Diamond Source is located at 3800 Ulmerton Road, Clearwater

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Gold & Diamond Source

