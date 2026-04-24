Mother's Day is Just Around the Corner!

Mother’s Day is one of the biggest gifting holidays of the year, yet many people still struggle to find something that feels both thoughtful and useful. This year, the focus is shifting toward gifts that are more personal, practical, and designed to fit seamlessly into Mom’s everyday life. Lifestyle Expert Marisa Brahney shares her picks!

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT: marisabrahney.com

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