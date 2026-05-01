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Mother's Day Tech Gifts

Mother's Day gifts with a tech twist.
Techish | Morning Blend
Posted

Americans are expected to spend a record $38 billion this Mother's Day — and the biggest shift? It's not flowers and cards anymore. Smart tech is one of the fastest-growing gift categories this year. Tech-life expert Jennifer Jolly joins us now with some of her top picks.

Galaxy S26 Ultra
visit Samsung.com for more

Bird Buddy’s Smart Bird Feeders
Up to 50% Off for Mother’s Day

SANDISK Phone Drive for iPhone.
Frees up storage with no upgrade needed.

Dreamie Sleep Assistant and Smart Alarm Clock

 Techish.com [techish.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Techish.com

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