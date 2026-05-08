You may be seeing more motorcyclists on the roads these days with peak riding season underway and higher gas prices. More people are riding, or thinking about it, to save money. In fact, a recent motorcycle industry council survey shows that 50% of motorcycle owners plan to ride more for every day trips since fuel prices rose.

Today we have Andria Yu with the Motorcycle Safety Foundation to share tips for riders and drivers during Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Gourvitz Communications

