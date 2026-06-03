Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg | Summer Events and Exhibitions

Get out of the summer heat and explore some of the amazing new exhibits at the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg. In addition to their permanent exhibits, there is a constant lineup of rotating exhibitions including:

Ali Banisadr: The Alchemist

is the first major U.S. museum survey of the contemporary artist Ali Banisadr. This exhibition encompasses nearly twenty years of the artist’s singular practice, from 2006 to the present, across the mediums of painting, drawing, and printmaking. Sculpture, a new direction for the artist, will be presented for the first time.

The Last Library IV: Written in Water

Yvette Mayorga's Magic Grasshopper

Featuring an opulent carriage drawn by carousel-style horses and loaded with 90’s nostalgia, artist Yvette Mayorga’s Magic Grasshopper is a 30-foot-long sculpture carrying critical narratives of migration, feminized labor, and colonial histories. Designed to metaphorically transport viewers across borders and historical eras, the pink-hued fantastical vessel is also a tribute to the physical and personal journeys undertaken in pursuit of the American Dream.

The Last Library IV: Written in Water

an installation by artists Ward Shelley (American, b. 1950) and Douglas Paulson (American, b. 1980). It invites us to think about how we understand truth, evidence, responsibility, and the uncertain state of the world. The installation features dangerously tilted shelves filled with banned books, controversial publications, made-up files, state documents, secret plans, and lost records. This clever fake library honors the written word, a tool that has helped drive many of history’s great advances, such as the rise of representative government and the importance of human rights. At the same time, The Last Library IV examines how the reliability of the written word is fading in a world of alternative facts, censored documents, and language shaped by artificial intelligence.

Plus check out Art After Dark at the MFA After hours access to the museum Featuring jazz night, pop-up oyster bar, wine tasting, and more! Happening every Thursday from 5-8pm

Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg 255 Beach Drive NE St. Petersburg, FL 33701 (727) 896-2667 https://mfastpete.org/ [mfastpete.org]