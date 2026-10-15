They are recording artists from the greater Tampa Bay Area. Music Duo Josh and Jenny share about their journey in music and where you can find them next along with a special performance of their original song, "Hopeless Masquerade".
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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
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For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com