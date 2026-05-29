Musician George Pennington Plays an Iconic Venue

There will be an amazing multi-band concert happening TONIGHT (5/29) at the legendary but soon to be gone Crowbar. This concert is to celebrate the legacies of both the Crowbar and the Orange Blossom Jamboree (OBJ) music festival which was a wonderful music festival that ran from 2010 until 2022.

Four awesome original bands (Vision Crystal, Light the Wire, George Pennington & the Odyssey, and Cope) for only $25! The headliner is the "Cope Family Jam" which will be partially a set from Cope, one of the leading jam bands in Florida, but also full of special guest sit-ins from other musicians from the Florida music scene.

Follow George on instagram @georgepenningtonmusic website for tickets / info www.georgepenningtonmusic.com [georgepenningtonmusic.com] Doors open at 7, Vision Crystal starts the show at 8. Light the Wire at 9. George Pennington and the Odyssey at 10. Cope Family Jam from 11 until late. Tickets are $25

