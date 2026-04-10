NAMI Pinellas and NAMIWalks 2026

NAMI Pinellas Mission & Program Highlights NAMI Pinellas is the largest grassroots, peer-led, community-based mental health organization in the area. We empower individuals and families affected by mental health conditions through education, support, and advocacy.

Highlights: Educational Classes: For individuals and family members navigating life with mental health conditions.

Support Groups: Led by trained peers with lived experience, providing safe and confidential spaces.

Advocacy: Advocating for resources and funding at the local level and on Capitol Hill.

Community Awareness: Public events and initiatives that build understanding, elevate peer voices, and promote access to mental health support.

The Importance of Intentional Positive Support on One’s Mental Health Journey Intentional positive support can make a measurable difference in someone’s mental health and well-being.

Examples include:

-Listening Without Judgment: Allowing someone to share their feelings without trying to fix them.

-Observing and Noticing: Saying things like, “I notice you’ve been really stressed lately,” rather than telling them what to do.

-Sharing Personal Experience: Offering a story about a time you sought support or navigated a mental health challenge yourself.

-Practical Support: Helping with daily tasks or attending appointments to show they are not alone.

-Celebrating Small Wins: Acknowledging progress, no matter how small, to build confidence and resilience.

Make an Impact on a Larger Scale Walk with us on Saturday, May 16th at 8:30 AM for our biggest community event of the year, NAMIWalks Pinellas County 2026, held at England Brothers Park. This event raises awareness and honors the mental health journey of our community. Bring the whole family for music, food, kids’ activities, giveaways, and local mental health resources. There are many ways to engage: register to walk, donate, volunteer, or share the event with your network. Every step and every dollar raised supports NAMI Pinellas programs, helping keep vital mental health education and support services free and accessible to all.

NAMIWalks Pinellas County Date & Time: Saturday, May 16, 2026 | 8:30 AM Location: England Brothers Park, Pinellas County, FL Register, donate, and learn more at www.namiwalks.org/pinellas [namiwalks.org] or text WALK4ALL to 26989.