Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
33  WX Alerts
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

National Anchor Your Heart Day

We talk with the founder of Opus Peace.
Opus Peace | Morning Blend
Posted

Opus Peace invites people everywhere to pause for peace and healing during National Anchor Your Heart Day on Monday, Feb. 2. This free, virtual public service event calls on participants to stop for just three minutes to Anchor Your Heart—a simple yet profound self-help practice designed to heal the relationship we have with ourselves. From 3 to 3:03 p.m., individuals around the globe will pause together, creating a shared moment of stillness that allows pain and peace to exist side by side without fear. Preceding the global pause, Opus Peace will host a free, one-hour live webinar at 2 p.m. in which Hospice nurses Deborah Grassman and Angie Snyder will share profound insights gathered from years at the bedside of dying patients, wisdom not only about how to die healed, but how to live healed. www.OpusPeace.org [opuspeace.org]

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com