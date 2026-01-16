Opus Peace invites people everywhere to pause for peace and healing during National Anchor Your Heart Day on Monday, Feb. 2. This free, virtual public service event calls on participants to stop for just three minutes to Anchor Your Heart—a simple yet profound self-help practice designed to heal the relationship we have with ourselves. From 3 to 3:03 p.m., individuals around the globe will pause together, creating a shared moment of stillness that allows pain and peace to exist side by side without fear. Preceding the global pause, Opus Peace will host a free, one-hour live webinar at 2 p.m. in which Hospice nurses Deborah Grassman and Angie Snyder will share profound insights gathered from years at the bedside of dying patients, wisdom not only about how to die healed, but how to live healed. www.OpusPeace.org [opuspeace.org]
