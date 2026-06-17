National Eat Your Veggies Day!

Macaroni & Cheese Sneaky Vegetable Hack

Since Natalie loves Bob Evans, I bought a package of that and mixed in some fresh, mashed avocado. Off-air she told me that she liked that veggie dish the least, but I'm telling you, if you are doing boxed Kraft, etc, just substitute avocado for butter and your kids will not taste the difference. Makes it just a little healthier. Avocado improves absorption of good nutrients.

Pasta Sauce with Zucchini

Fresh or frozen (thawed) zucchini in a food processor with some olive oil and salt and pepper and garlic powder. Add it to a pot of your favorite pasta sauce. Zucchini has antioxidants and fiber and is great for your eye health, too!

Marinara with Pumpkin

Add canned pumpkin to a simmering pot of your favorite marinara sauce. You can make it even a little sweeter with a little balsamic vinegar and/or coconut oil. And make it a little spicy with a dash of red pepper. Pumpkin is rich in beta carotene, which is good for your skin.

Green-ish Smoothie

Blend banana, frozen or fresh berries, 2 cups of kale (although you may want to start with one and work up to two cups) and water. Kale is packed with antioxidants and fiber and even calcium!

You may be wondering why add (pumpkin/zucchini) to pasta sauce since it already has tomatoes in it. But it's just another way to sneak variety of veggies in for your kids.

And my kids remind me that avocados and pumpkins aren't really vegetables. They're fruits!!! But they're good for you, nonetheless.