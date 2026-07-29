National Fried Chicken and Waffle Day with Metro Diner

Metro Diner Celebrates National Fried Chicken & Waffle Day with Free Chicken & Waffles for a Year Giveaway National Fried Chicken & Waffle Day is almost here, and Metro Diner is marking the occasion with its biggest celebration yet. The restaurant that created the annual food holiday in 2018 is celebrating the 8th anniversary on August 8 (8/8) by giving 88 guests Free Fried Chicken & Waffles for a Year through in-diner drawings, social media contests, and influencer giveaways. Guests who dine at any Metro Diner location on August 8 can enter for a chance to win. Additional opportunities to be selected as one of the 88 winners will also be available through Metro Diner's social media channels and influencer partners.

Metro Diner's signature Fried Chicken & Waffles has become one of the brand's most popular dishes, featuring crispy fried chicken served with a made-to-order Belgian waffle, powdered sugar, strawberry butter, and the diner's signature sweet-and-spicy sauce. National Fried Chicken & Waffle Day was established by Metro Diner in 2018 to celebrate one of its most iconic menu items. Since then, the August 8 holiday has become an annual celebration for fried chicken and waffle lovers across the country. For more information, including giveaway details, participating locations and menus, visit MetroDiner.com or follow @MetroDiner on Instagram and Facebook.

