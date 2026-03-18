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National League of Cities

Leaders coming together to effect change
National League of Cities | Morning Blnd
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Leaders from cities, towns, and villages across the country are in Washington, DC, this week for the National League of Cities’ annual Congressional City Conference. More than 2,500 mayors, council members, local elected officials, municipal staff, and community leaders have come together to discuss the issues shaping communities nationwide.

This year’s conference centers on the theme: “We The Cities: Local Governments Deliver” with a focus on ensuring cities and towns have the tools they need to deliver services effectively and efficiently.

For more information, visit www.nlc.org [nlc.org]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: National League of Cities

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