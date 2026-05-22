National Memorial Day Concert on PBS

We chat with Actor Gary Sinise and retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General and 43rd Surgeon General of the U. S. Army, Patricia Horoho, about the annual broadcast of America’s national night of remembrance, the National Memorial Day Concert.

Co-hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy-Award-winner Gary Sinise, who are long-time supporters of veterans’ causes and our troops in active service, the 37th annual event brings us together to honor the courage and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform, their families and to pay tribute to all who have given their lives in service to our nation.

The National Memorial Day Concert will air on WEDU at 8pm & 9:30pm ET this Sunday, May 24th.