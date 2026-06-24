What is a praline? Did you know that praline is the name for 3 different products depending on the country. In the US it normally refers to a confection made up of nuts and caramelized sugar. In France, it typically refers to a nut paste and in Belgium it is a bon bon with a nut filling.

The viral sensation known as the "Dubai Bar" is a form of a praline because it uses the french version of praline, a nut paste and is typically presented as a Belgian confection in a chocolate shell.

Willam Dean Chocolates is an Artisan Chocolate shop - They make everything in small batches with premium ingredients.

William Dean Chocolates 3657 Midtown Drive, Tampa FL 33607 (813) 353-0930 Wiliam Dean Chocolates 2790 West Bay Drive, Belleair Bluffs FL 33770 (727) 593-0656.

www.williamdeanchocolates.com [williamdeanchocolates.com]

