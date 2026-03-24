National Puppy Day: Meet the Next Generation of Service Dogs

This National Puppy Day, Canine Companions is celebrating in a big and adorable way with the launch of its #PuppyNation Puppy Cam. Beginning March 23 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET, you can livestream a litter of 7-week-old Labrador/Golden Retriever cross puppies and follow their playful moments in real time. The cam will stream daily through March 27, delivering more than 12 hours of puppy play, snuggles and heartwarming behind-the-scenes moments each day

These puppies are not just cute, they are future service dogs. Over the next two years, they will be raised by dedicated volunteers before entering professional training to learn more than 45 specialized tasks that help people with disabilities live more independently.

For more information, visit canine.org/puppynation

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Canine Companions

