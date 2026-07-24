National Tequila Day with Bartaco

Time to waste by the beach with a margarita! It's National Tequila Day! We're celebrating with Bartaco as they share some fun drinks and food that pair well with the spirit. They also highlight their High Tide Happy Hour which is their version of a happy hour. It's available Monday-Friday from 3pm-6pm and 1.5 hours before close on Monday-Thursday!

Bartaco is located Hyde Park and you can experience all the fresh flavors they have to offer. You can check them out at bartaco.com for more information on drinks and menu items.