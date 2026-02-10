Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Netterfield’s Marks 100 Years at the Florida State Fair

We're taking you to Netterfield's, celebrating 100 years at the 2026 Florida State Fair!
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Florida State Fair

A beloved fairground staple is hitting a sweet milestone this year as Netterfield’s celebrates its 100th anniversary at the 2026 Florida State Fair.

Known for its classic treats, colorful stands, and nostalgic charm, Netterfield’s has been serving generations of fairgoers, becoming an iconic part of the Florida State Fair experience.

The Florida State Fair runs now through February 16. For events and tickets, visit FloridaStateFair.com.

