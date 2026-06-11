New Airline Disability Training Requirements Take Effect June 17

Despite the protections promised under the Air Carrier Access Act nearly 40 years ago, air travel remains difficult and dangerous for passengers with mobility disabilities. On June 17, groundbreaking air travel disability training goes into effect, requiring all airlines to ensure staff who physically assist passengers with mobility disabilities and handle their devices have received hands-on training and assessments.

This new provision is part of the Department of Transportation’s rule, “Ensuring Safe Accommodations for Air Travelers with Disabilities Using Wheelchairs,” – one of the most significant disability air travel reforms in decades. It comes after years of advocacy led by Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA).

Mishandled mobility devices, unsafe transfers during boarding and deplaning, and a lack of accountability across the airline industry have left many travelers fearful of flying altogether. PVA is now calling on airlines to fully adhere to the new training requirements and urging DOT to enforce them with the seriousness they deserve.

For more information, visit PVA.org/Airtravel

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Paralyzed Vetarans of America

