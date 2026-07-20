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New Approach to Lumber Fusion

CemLIF | Morning Blend
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A leading Neurosurgeon Spine Surgeon in Naples, Florida, has introduced a new, minimally invasive approach to lumbar fusion surgery known as CemLIF — a rodless and screwless lumbar interbody fusion procedure that aims to offer patients’ faster recovery and reduced postoperative pain.

Unlike traditional spinal fusion surgeries that rely on screws, rods, and long recovery periods, CemLIF uses an advanced bone cement technology to stabilize and fuse vertebrae through a smaller incision and shorter procedure time. Although individual results may vary, Dr. Frenkel’s patients typically experience less blood loss, faster recovery, and shorter hospital stays.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: CemLIF

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