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New Hallmark film, "Kentucky Roses"

We talk to the two stars of a new Hallmark movie.
Kentucky Roses | Morning Blend
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Hallmark Channel’s Kentucky Roses was shot on location at the iconic Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby®. The movie unfolds across two timelines—present day and 1932—at Churchill Downs. In present-day, Sadie Moore (Odette Annable) works in the Churchill Downs greenhouse, dreaming of becoming a florist and one day contributing to the Derby’s garland of roses. Sadie meets Ash Taylor (Andrew Walker), the son of Churchill Downs’ CEO. Sparks fly, and their budding romance is complicated by a long-buried connection between their families.

Kentucky Roses
Premieres Saturday, May 2nd
at 8pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel;
Streams Next Day on Hallmark+

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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