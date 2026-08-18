New Location for Florida Orthopaedic Institute

Florida Orthopaedic Institute is expanding access to comprehensive orthopedic care with a new location on McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater. The new 23,000+ square-foot facility will feature 34 exam rooms and offer a full range of services under one roof—from Orthopedic Urgent Care and advanced imaging to specialized orthopedic care and physical therapy.

Designed with convenience and the community in mind, the new location will make it easier for patients to access the expert care they need, all in one place. You can find more information at FloridaOrtho.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Florida Orthopaedic Institute

