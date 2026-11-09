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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

New Season of The Curse of Oak Island

We chat with the two stars of Oak Island.
Oak Island | Morning Blend
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What lies beneath Oak Island? Is it pirate’s treasure or a Viking horde? An ancient Fort Knox or even a lost Biblical relic like the Ark of the Covenant? No one knows, and anyone who has tried to find out has encountered an unexpected problem -- booby-traps. Enter the Lagina brothers!

After more than a decade of searching, The Curse of Oak Island’s Rick and Marty Lagina believe they’ve never been closer to solving the Oak Island mystery. But after dedicating so much of their lives to the search, the brothers know the window to fulfill their lifelong dream won’t stay open forever

The season premiere Tuesday, Nov. 10th at 9pm ET/PT on the History Channel.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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