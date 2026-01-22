Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

New Year, Feel-Good Reset

We talk about some great health conscious products for 2026.
Mia Syn | Morning Blend
Posted

If you’re looking for an easy, feel-good reset this New Year, we’ve got you covered. Registered dietitian Mia Syn is joining us with easy meal solutions and smart nutrition tips designed for busy families.

FEATURED PRODUCTS

1. Juice Plus Super-Biome Probiotic Capsules and Super-Biome Prebiotic Powder Stick Packs at US.JuicePlus.com

2. Mama Bird Kids Multi+ Liquid Strawberry and Kids Multi+ Gummies at LoveMamaBird.com and Amazon

3. Quest Nutrition Protein Bars and Protein Chips

4. 15 Olives at 15Olives.com and at local Tampa farms, stores & restaurants

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mia Syn

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com