New Years Resolutions for a Peaceful Heart and World

Author David Cunningham talks about increasing your "love footprint", especially during these divisive times.
David Cunningham is a renowned transformational coach and speaker with over 35 years of experience in empowering individuals to live from a place of love, grace, and authenticity. He is the Founder of The Love Matters Collaboration global movement and the author of Your Love Does Matter: A Journey to New Consciousness & Expanding Your Love Footprint. Website: https://www.yourlovedoesmatter.com