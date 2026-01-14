Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New Years Resolutions for a Peaceful Heart and World

We talk about making 2026 a better year for everyone.
Resolution Talk | Morning Blend
Author David Cunningham talks about increasing your "love footprint", especially during these divisive times.

David Cunningham is a renowned transformational coach and speaker with over 35 years of experience in empowering individuals to live from a place of love, grace, and authenticity. He is the Founder of The Love Matters Collaboration global movement and the author of Your Love Does Matter: A Journey to New Consciousness & Expanding Your Love Footprint. Website: https://www.yourlovedoesmatter.com

