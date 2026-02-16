Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

New York Toy Fair Reveals 2026 Holiday Must-Haves With 725 Companies Showcasing Innovations

New York Toy Fair 2026 features 725 companies revealing holiday must-haves. Toy insider Elizabeth Werner previews dinosaur toys, storytelling games, and active play.
New York Toy Fair 2026 | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Spinmaster, Crayola, Tonies and Sunny Days Entertainment

New York Toy Fair kicks off this week, turning NYC into a giant playground! 725 toy companies will be revealing the must-have toys for the 2026 holiday season, with attendees from over 90 countries having the tough job of perusing eight football fields full of new toys and games.

The show is closed to the public, but Elizabeth Werner, a toy industry insider, is here to give us a sneak peek of exciting Toy Fair reveals.

For more information, visit WernerInfo.com.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com