New York Toy Fair Reveals 2026 Holiday Must-Haves With 725 Companies Showcasing Innovations

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Spinmaster, Crayola, Tonies and Sunny Days Entertainment

New York Toy Fair kicks off this week, turning NYC into a giant playground! 725 toy companies will be revealing the must-have toys for the 2026 holiday season, with attendees from over 90 countries having the tough job of perusing eight football fields full of new toys and games.

The show is closed to the public, but Elizabeth Werner, a toy industry insider, is here to give us a sneak peek of exciting Toy Fair reveals.

For more information, visit WernerInfo.com.